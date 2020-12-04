Advertisement

Study reveals increased suicide rates across U.S.

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mental health issues are rising among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. A family therapist says it’s leading to more suicides in nearly all age groups.

A CDC report shows more than 40% of U.S. adults say they’ve had at least one mental health event and a percentage of that is leading to suicide.

Monday, government statistics in Japan reported that more people died from suicide in October than from COVID-19 in all of 2020. A majority were women.

During late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse to the CDC.

  • 31% reported anxiety or depression symptoms.
  • 13% started or increased substance abuse.
  • 26% reported trauma or stress-related disorder symptoms
  • And 11% say they seriously considered suicide.

While safety measures like quarantine and social distancing are proven to reduce spread, the CDC says, “the potential for adverse outcomes on suicide risk is high.”

Now that we’re almost a year into the pandemic, Dr. Charles Pemberton, a family therapy clinical counselor with Dimensions Family Therapy in Louisville, says they’re seeing more suicides in nearly all age groups.

“Our elderly population has a huge number of suicide rate. If you hear somebody say that, don’t just brush it off,” Pemberton said. “If you see someone say something on social media, pick up the phone and call that person.”

If you’re having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at any time of day and someone will answer. The number is 1-800-273-8255.

