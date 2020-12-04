Volunteer at Big Cat Rescue hospitalized after tiger attack

(CNN) - A volunteer at the Big Cat Rescue nearly lost an arm after a tiger attack, according to a report from CNN.

Officials said a woman who had been volunteering with the organization for five years reached into a cage to unclip a door during feeding time. That’s when a tiger named Kimba grabbed her arm.

Another worker reportedly heard the commotion and came running as Kimba dropped his grip.

A nurse was able to stop the bleeding while another person used a belt as a tourniquet.

The volunteer was rushed to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The tiger has been placed in quarantine for 30 days.

The rescue said the tiger’s behavior was normal due to the presence of food.

Big Cat Rescue is owned and operated by a woman named Carole Baskin who received national attention after the airing of the Netflix series, Tiger King.

