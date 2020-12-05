Advertisement

227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 227 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Thursday, December 4.

One new death was also reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,632. The death toll is at 129.

There have been 1,002 cases in just the first three days of December, and the health department says increases are likely to continue the next few weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 28
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 74.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 194,193. 2,039 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Danville Christian Academy
McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

Latest News

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Teen killed in Madison County crash
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
Douglass tops Southwestern 21-20.
Douglass holds off Southwestern on the road 21-20
Dunbar beats Bryan Station 21-16.
Dunbar beats Bryan Station 21-16, wins 1st region title since 2003