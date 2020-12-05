Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter chill holds on a little longer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Below-average temperatures continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with another system that could bring flurries into the forecast.

You’ll want a coat if you plan to be out for this evening or tonight. Temperatures will fall through the lower 40s and end up back into the 30s after sunset. These temperatures will continue to fall through tonight, with the lower 30s and upper 20s showing up in our region. Fortunately, we’ll keep things on the dry side through tonight with light winds and a mix of clouds around.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s across much of central and southern Kentucky, with frost likely on many surfaces. As we continue throughout the day, highs will continue on our chilly trend, with temperatures only rising into the mid to lower 40s. Skies will begin the day sunnier than what we’ll see later on in the afternoon and evening due to clouds moving in. Dry conditions will hang around throughout most of the day as well, but another system begins to move closer by late Sunday night that could throw out some flurry chances.

Scattered flurries will continue through Monday primarily for eastern and southern Kentucky, but parts of central Kentucky could see a few flurries as well. Besides the flurry chance to begin the next workweek, a drier pattern will return for the remainder of the week until we get towards next weekend, when another cold front could dive in. Temperatures will also be getting better for next week. By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll still be in the upper 30s for highs, but by the middle and latter part of the week, highs will rise into the upper-40s and lower 50s.

