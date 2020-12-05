Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter chill holds on a little longer

An upper-level low will dive down Sunday night and into Monday brining more chilly weather and...
An upper-level low will dive down Sunday night and into Monday brining more chilly weather and some possible flurries(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Below-average temperatures continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with another system that could bring flurries into the forecast.

You’ll want a coat if you plan to be out for this evening or tonight. Temperatures will fall through the lower 40s and end up back into the 30s after sunset. These temperatures will continue to fall through tonight, with the lower 30s and upper 20s showing up in our region. Fortunately, we’ll keep things on the dry side through tonight with light winds and a mix of clouds around.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s across much of central and southern Kentucky, with frost likely on many surfaces. As we continue throughout the day, highs will continue on our chilly trend, with temperatures only rising into the mid to lower 40s. Skies will begin the day sunnier than what we’ll see later on in the afternoon and evening due to clouds moving in. Dry conditions will hang around throughout most of the day as well, but another system begins to move closer by late Sunday night that could throw out some flurry chances.

Scattered flurries will continue through Monday primarily for eastern and southern Kentucky, but parts of central Kentucky could see a few flurries as well. Besides the flurry chance to begin the next workweek, a drier pattern will return for the remainder of the week until we get towards next weekend, when another cold front could dive in. Temperatures will also be getting better for next week. By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll still be in the upper 30s for highs, but by the middle and latter part of the week, highs will rise into the upper-40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Danville Christian Academy
McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

Latest News

WATCH | Ally Blake's FastCast
WATCH | Ally Blake's FastCast
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Ugly Start To The Weekend
Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | A Very Ugly Start To The Weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Ugly Start To The Weekend
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast