COVID-19 outbreak at Owsley County nursing home

Owsley County Healthcare Center
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
OWSLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at an Owsley County nursing home.

At the Owsley County Health Care Center, 72 residents and 48 staff members tested positive for the virus.

11 people from the Owsley County Health Care Center have died, both staff and residents are included in this total.

