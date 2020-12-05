Advertisement

Douglass holds off Southwestern on the road 21-20

The Broncos will visit Owensboro December 11 in the 5A state semifinals.
By Alex Walker
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass held off Southwestern 21-20 Friday night on the road to advance to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Douglass led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a Dekel Crowdus touchdown catch. In the second half, Samuel Cornett hit Isaiah Allen for a 45-yard touchdown to put the Broncos up 14-6.

Cameron Dunn then scored out of the wildcat to extend Douglass’ lead to 21-6 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored 14 unanswered points, including a Connor Crisp touchdown from five yards out to cut the lead to 21-20.

The Warriors then went for the two-point conversion and the win, but failed to convert.

