Dunbar beats Bryan Station 21-16, wins 1st region title since 2003

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jake Smith threw three touchdown passes to Howard Jackson and Dunbar beat Bryan Station 21-16 Friday night to win its first region championship since 2003.

The Bulldogs will visit Male on December 11 in the 6A state semifinals.

Bryan Station opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Mikaleb Coffey. Dunbar scored the final two touchdowns of the first half to go up 14-7 at the break. Jackson scored from 54 and 71 yards on passes from Smith.

In the third quarter, after Coffey went down in the first half with an injury, Terik Mulder entered the game at QB for the Defenders and threw a touchdown to AhTraivon Jenkins to tie the game at 14.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Smith threw his final touchdown pass of the night to Jackson from 31 yards out to put Dunbar in front 21-14.

With under two minutes left, Shyhiem Drew picked off Mulder in the endzone.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.