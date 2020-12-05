Advertisement

Estill County continues 40th Annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Santa waved to cars as they drove by.
Santa waved to cars as they drove by.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday tradition continued in Estill County Saturday after making some changes. The 40th Annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party was a drive-thru style.

“We has to reinvent the wheel this year.” party committee member Francine Bonny said.

Francine Bonny and others on the committee found a creative solution. Instead of gathering inside a church and lining up bags of toys, food, and toothbrushes, the cars lined up.

“We knew we had to change everything from how we gave out the gifts, to how we were going to wrap the gifts, to the presentation of all the gifts to the children,” Bonny said.

Bonny says one thing COVID-19 can’t stop is the Christmas spirit.

“I wanted to bring some happiness to the children. We wanted them to know their community cares. And that they are loved by the adults of Estill county,” she said.

