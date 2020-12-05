Advertisement

Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020((FCPS/YouTube))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk died unexpectedly Friday.

“Tonight, I write with a heavy heart to inform you of the death of our Superintendent, Emmanuel Caulk, who has led our district since 2015,” wrote Fayette County School Board Chair Stephanie Spires in a letter to families.

“We are grateful for Manny’s servant leadership and passion for our two moral imperatives – to accelerate achievement for students who have not yet reached proficiency and to challenge students already proficient to achieve global competency,” wrote Spires.

Caulk went on temporary medical leave on Monday.

The district said then he was focusing on his health.

Dr. Marlene Helm is serving as acting superintendent.

Spires says current and incoming members of the board of education will work together to ensure a smooth transition. She said they will begin the arduous task of finding a new superintendent in January.

“We ask that you keep Manny, his family, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Arrangements to honor his life and work are incomplete at this time but will be sent out to our FCPS Family when finalized,” said Spires in the letter.

In 2015, Caulk underwent an 18-hour long surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his sinus cavity, our news partners at the Herald-Leader reported.

Caulk joined FCPS in August of 2015.

Before that he served as superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Maine’s largest school district.

In fall 2018, the Kentucky Association for School Administrators named him 2019 Superintendent of the Year.

Caulk was 48 years old.

