Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade canceled

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade has been canceled, according to a release from the city.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 has been canceled, according to a release from the city.

The city made the announcement late Friday afternoon saying, “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 45th Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.”

The city said the parade cancellation comes due to rain and falling temperatures which “have created adverse weather conditions.”

The city added it hopes visitors will return for the parade next year.

