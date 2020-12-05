Governor Beshear encourages superintendents to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I think we all need to prepare for a tough couple of months ahead,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Dr. Hub, has a realistic outlook on where the state stands in terms of COVID-19 cases. But after a virtual meeting with Governor Andy Beshear, he is optimistic about one thing.

“Knowing Governor Beshear continues to keep the education system, and us as educators, as a priority,” Dr. Hub said.

Governor Beshear asked the Commonwealth’s superintendents to start preparing for a vaccine now.

Governor Andy Beshear met virtually with superintendents today. He’s asking them to create plans for distributing the vaccine among teachers and school staff. Gov. Beshear says the initial doses will go to those in long-term care facilities and health care workers. Then, teachers pic.twitter.com/4S5ydgvoIV — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 5, 2020

“To be able to get these out as soon as we know we have them. And get them to the people willing to be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Governor Beshear.

The Governor said the first available doses will go to those in long-term care facilities and health care workers. Telling superintendents Friday, he’ll make sure teachers are next in line.

“Me and the other superintendents across Kentucky believe our educators are in fact front line workers,” Dr. Hub said.

The vaccine won’t be required in school systems, but superintendents are encouraged to make lists of the teachers who want a vaccine, prioritizing those who come in contact with students the most. The Governor said this way, they’ll be able to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible once available.

The Governor also clarifying every employee in the school systems will be labeled a “teacher” for distribution purposes.

“Most of the call was really great news about educators as a priority and thinking about the potential for a vaccine. But there is the very clear reality that the numbers in Kentucky are just not stopping, or are they declining. They just keep increasing,” said Dr. Hub.

The Governor’s office said they’ll be able to answer more questions people may have later this month.

An information campaign will be released around December 15th, and more data will be presented during the FDA hearings for the vaccines starting December 10th.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.