LCA rolls Metcalfe County 43-13 to advance to state semis

LCA would lead 40-0 at halftime and hold on to win 43-13 to advance to next week’s state semifinal round
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian Academy wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Friday night in their Region Final matchup against Metcalfe County. The Eagles scored on their first two possessions and intercepted a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter to jump out to a 19-0 lead.

LCA would lead 40-0 at halftime and hold on to win 43-13 to advance to next week’s state semifinal round. With the win, LCA improves to 9-1 overall.

