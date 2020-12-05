LCA rolls Metcalfe County 43-13 to advance to state semis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian Academy wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Friday night in their Region Final matchup against Metcalfe County. The Eagles scored on their first two possessions and intercepted a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter to jump out to a 19-0 lead.

LCA would lead 40-0 at halftime and hold on to win 43-13 to advance to next week’s state semifinal round. With the win, LCA improves to 9-1 overall.

