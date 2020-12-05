No. 1 Georgetown holds off Bethel 85-80
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In a game where head coach Chris Briggs was ejected, No. 1 Georgetown held off Bethel 85-80 to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to the University of the Cumberlands.
The Tigers (3-1) led 47-43 at halftime and held on down the stretch. Derrin Boyd led all scorers with 22 points and Jake Ohmer added 19 points.
Georgetown hosts Indiana University Southeast December 9 at 7:00.
