Teen killed in Madison County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, the crash happened at the Intersection of Red House Road and Highway 627 in Madison County.

18-year-old Jordan Ledford of Madison County was pronounced dead at the scene. Cornelison said he had been thrown from his vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

