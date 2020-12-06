Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flurries coming in overnight and Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An upper-level low diving south combined with a surface low moving through will help to continue our wintry pattern early into this week with flurries increasing.

After another split day of temperatures across Kentucky, we will see cold temperatures coming in for this evening and tonight. After sunset, temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the 30s by tonight. We’ll keep mostly dry conditions for the start of tonight, but a few isolated areas of rain could develop across southern Kentucky. These showers will then likely transition into flurries as we head into the overnight hours.

On Monday, a northwesterly wind will take over, meaning we even get a slight moisture connection from Lake Michigan. This connection will help keep flurries flying through the first half of the day across central and southern Kentucky, but as we head into the latter part of the day, most flurries will be isolated to southeastern Kentucky. Light accumulation is possible across southern and southeastern Kentucky, with some light dustings on elevated surfaces elsewhere. Highs on Monday only reach the mid to upper-30s.

A drier pattern comes in through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will stay chilly on Tuesday, but a warming trend enters the forecast by the middle and latter parts of the week. So, highs will go from the upper-30s and lower-40s Tuesday and then warm into the upper-40s Wednesday and 50s through the end of the week. By late Friday and into next weekend, we will track another powerful system that brings showers first and then a wintry look as we head into next week.

