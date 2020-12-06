Community activist remembers friend, late Fayette County superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I feel like this year can’t get any worse. We really lost a giant in education. We really, really lost an important person.”

Friends since 2015, Community Activist Devine Carama reflects on the legacy Fayette County School Superintendent Manny Caulk leaves behind after his sudden passing Friday night.

“He saw the value in the people that he worked with, so he was able to get the best out of people,” said Carama.

A community saying goodbye through messages. “We will miss you” and “See you on the other side, partner” written in chalk. Flowers left at the steps of the old district building where Caulk spent so much time.

“Farewell Partner...” The Lexington-Fayette Co. community started a memorial for late Superintendent Manny Caulk outside the district’s old building on Main Street. Messages of thanks and love written in chalk, surrounded by flowers. pic.twitter.com/Usm5vIqe0c — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 6, 2020

“I know young, African American, brown and black kids, seeing somebody at that level, such a huge proponent and advocate of education, it’s an endless impact that that’s had,” Carama said.

Especially inspiring to Carama was Caulk’s fearlessness to push for programs he believed in, like the Ford Next Generation Initiative, and volunteer and reading initiatives to educate people in the community.

“We can’t dance around some of these things that are hurting our young people. We got to attack it head on and he wasn’t afraid, regardless of where opposition would come from.”

A sad day for a community saying their “Farewell partners”.

Dr. Marlene Helm took over as Interim Superintendent when Caulk was granted a temporary medical leave November 30th.

Superintendent Caulk was 48 years old. He leaves behind a wife and children.

