Advertisement

David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple...
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles. Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.

Lander died Friday in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Fields Lander said in an email Saturday to the Associated Press.

“It was very peaceful,” Lander said. “He had a tough battle with MS for 37 years and he persevered like no one I have ever seen, and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”

Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon University. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983. Lenny and Squiggy — or Lenny Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman — were friends and upstairs neighbors of Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), bottle-cappers in 1950s Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McKean tweeted a photo in tribute to Lander on Saturday of the two actors in the early days.

Lander is survived by his wife and a daughter, Natalie Lander.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Danville Christian Academy
McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom...
Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election
Georgetown holds off Bethel.
No. 1 Georgetown holds off Bethel 85-80
Gov. Beshear: 3,892 new COVID-19 cases reported, 23 deaths Saturday
An upper-level low will dive down Sunday night and into Monday brining more chilly weather and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter chill holds on a little longer