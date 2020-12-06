Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of duties at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops has relieved offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw of their duties at Kentucky.

Both Hinshaw and Gran have worked at Kentucky since 2016.

Kentucky’s offense ranks 117th nationally this season with 311.8 yards per game. They ranked 121st nationally in passing yards with 124.4 yards per game. Only FIU, UMass, Navy, Georgia Southern, Air Force and Army were worse this season.

“Eddie and I pondered about this for weeks and mutually agreed that this was the way to move forward,” Stoops said. “I appreciate Eddie for the true professional and friend that he is. I also want to recognize the success we had, going to a bowl game every year since his arrival, with a reflection of our shared vision to do what was necessary to win games.”

“I want to thank President Eli Capilouto, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and, of course, Coach Stoops for the opportunity to be at Kentucky,” Gran said. “Coach Stoops has always treated me like family and our professional relationship is awesome.”

“I appreciate the hard work and loyalty of the coaches who have coached with me. I appreciate the support of the Big Blue Nation for five awesome years. And, thanks to the players for believing in me in good and bad times, I love you all and wish you nothing but the best,” added Gran.

“I greatly appreciate Darin’s hard work and commitment to our program and contributions to the success we’ve had,” Stoops said.

“I thank Dr. Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for the opportunity to coach at UK,” Hinshaw said. “Mark Stoops is an unbelievable head coach, friend, and someone I look up to. It was an honor to be on his staff and coach the quarterbacks the last five years. I want to thank Eddie Gran, being with him the last eight years and going to eight straight bowl games.”

“Lastly, I want to thank all the players I’ve coached at UK, I love you all and will never forget the great victories and history we made at Kentucky.”

Stoops said the search for a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach would begin immediately.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.