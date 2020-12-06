Franklin Co. routs Allen County-Scottsville 48-14

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County hammered Allen County-Scottsville 48-14 Saturday night in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

The Flyers (8-1) will visit defending state champ Johnson Central on December 11 in the 4A state semifinals.

This game was supposed to take place on December 4, but a positive test within the Allen County-Scottsville program postponed the game 24 hours.

Kaden Moorman opened the scoring for the Flyers to open up a 7-0 lead. He would add a 13-yard TD run in the first half to put Franklin County up 28-7.

Later in the second quarter, Nick Broyles hit his favorite target Fred Farrier for a 28-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 35-7. The Flyers then had a scoop and score and led 41-7 at halftime.

With a running clock for most of the second half, Franklin Co. iced away the 48-14 win.

