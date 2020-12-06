Advertisement

Harlan County surpasses more than one thousand COVID-19 cases, sees highest-ever weekly total

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the Harlan County Health Department reported 49 cases of COVID-19. Officials said 36 of those cases are in connection to long-term care facilities in the county.

In a Facebook post, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosely said the county’s weekly total is 135 cases, making it the highest weekly total since the pandemic began. The previous record was in mid-July when the county reported 85 cases in one week.

Judge-Executive Mosely said a family member in one of the county’s long-term care facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our entire family is shaken by this, and we certainly appreciate all prayers for our loved one who is sick and the others,” said Judge-Executive Mosley.

The county has 1,026 total cases of COVID-19.

The Judge-Executive said he will provide a detailed COVID-19 report on Monday.

You can read the post below:

Important Information-Please Share! (COVID-19 Daily Case Total Highest Ever with 49 New Cases Today, Total Cases top...

Posted by Dan Mosley on Saturday, December 5, 2020

