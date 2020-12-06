Howard, No. 11 Kentucky women edge No. 13 Indiana 72-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and No. 11 Kentucky rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Indiana 72-68 in the SEC-Big Ten Challenge.

Three different Wildcats made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds, the clinchers coming from Chastity Patterson with four seconds to play. Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Hoosier points in the fourth quarter.

Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead.

Kentucky (4-0) got 14 points from Dre’Una Edwards, 13 from Patterson and 12 points from Auburn transfer Robyn Benton.

The Wildcats host Marshall Wednesday night at 7:00.

