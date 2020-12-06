Advertisement

Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear laid out Kentucky’s plan for the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. They’ll go to healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Eleven hospitals were selected, including UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

Doctor Nichelle Jadhav works at one of the many Kentucky hospitals that isn’t part of the initial distribution for the Pfizer vaccine.

“People are very disappointed to not be included to get the vaccine,” she said.

The state’s first shipment will include more than 38,000 doses. About 26,000 will go to residents and staff in long-term care facilities and the remaining 12,000 will be distributed to healthcare workers in 11 hospitals.

“There’s a much smaller allocation that’s going to be go to hospitals and absolutely none going to EMS workers and firefighters and folks like that who are constantly in contact with people they don’t even know if they have coronavirus or not until they bring them into the hospital,” she explained.

Dr. Jadhav’s other concern is how those 11 hospitals were selected.

“I’m not familiar with all of the hospitals on the list, but they were a couple of facilities that definitely on a daily basis refer their most critical patients to larger facilities, like the one I work at,” she said.

While she’s confused about this first round, she’s hopeful the state will consider those other healthcare workers for the next shipment.

“People are definitely ready to get the vaccine and have some hope.” Governor Beshear says the state expects 76,000 Moderna vaccines in late-December.

