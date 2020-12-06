Kentucky pounds South Carolina 41-18 in regular season finale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and Kentucky pounded South Carolina 41-18 Saturday night at Kroger Field to end the regular season with a 4-6 record.

With the win, the Wildcats have now won six of the last seven games against the Gamecocks. South Carolina ends the regular season with a 2-8 record.

After a Matt Ruffolo field goal to put UK in front 3-0, Rodriguez scored his first touchdown from one yard out to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead. South Carolina answered back with a field goal before an A.J. Rose 8-yard touchdown to give UK the 17-3 lead.

Rose rushed for 101 yards, the sixth time he has rushed for 100 yards in his career.

Rodriguez scored his second rushing touchdown and Ruffolo added a 41-yard field goal and Kentucky led 27-3 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Terry Wilson scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to extend the lead to 34-3. Wilson threw for 201 yards and rushed for 46 yards, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for his career.

Wilson was one of 19 seniors honored before kickoff at Kroger Field.

To the 19 seniors we are recognizing today, THANK YOU! Thank you for your hard work and dedication to this program. Thank you for your blue collar work ethic and strength through this very difficult year. I’m so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/1rnkAamYkm — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 5, 2020

South Carolina scored 15 unanswered points to cut the lead to 34-18, before Rodriguez scored from 79 yards out for his third rushing touchdown of the night.

