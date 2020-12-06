Kentucky to meet Sunday about possibility of accepting bowl bid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After beating South Carolina 41-18 Saturday night to finish the regular season with a 4-6 record, Kentucky has a decision to make about playing in the postseason.

The Wildcats will receive a bowl bid, but Mark Stoops said they will meet on Sunday to discuss whether or not they want to accept that bid and play in a fifth straight bowl game.

“I did bring it up and then I kind of stopped myself, I’m like, look, let these young people enjoy it for a minute and decompress for at least 12 hours before I have a meeting with them tomorrow,” said Stoops. “I think there’s some obligation there for myself and our team and our league, and if it’s expected of us, we’ll do what I’ve done all year. We’ll put one foot ahead forward and keep on pressing on and be excited about that opportunity.”

Live Now Coach Stoops - South Carolina Postgame https://t.co/BWGB4k3cyj — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 6, 2020

If the Wildcats accept their bid, they will play in their fifth straight bowl game.

“You can’t take those things for granted,” said Stoops. “That wasn’t always the case when I walked in the door here and it does mean something to have maybe the first time in the history of this school to go to five straight bowls and say what you want about the four wins, but it was only a 10-game schedule in the SEC, and hey, this stuff’s hard ... it’s hard. So we’ll evaluate it, I’ll talk with Mitch (Barnhart), he and I discussed it briefly this afternoon and he was great, he’s supportive either way, and we agreed to get together tomorrow and make the best decision for our program, for our players and our obligation for the league as well.”

Kentucky beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in 2018 and Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in 2019.

