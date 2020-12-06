Kentucky tops 200,000 Covid-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,567 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 200,632 cases. Sunday is exactly nine months since the state’s first reported case.

“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” the Governor said.

The state’s positivity rate is now 9.75%.

Top counties with the most positive cases Sunday are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, and Boyd. Jefferson, Fayette, and Kenton counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 446.

The Governor also reported ten new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,072.

Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include a 68-year-old woman from Barren County; two men, ages 64 and 74, from Fayette County; two women, ages 69 and 71, from Jefferson County; a 65-year-old woman from Jessamine County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; an 81-year-old man from Lewis County; a 68-year-old man from Mason County; and a 72-year-old man from Washington County.

At least 1,673 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 401 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.

“We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control, and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.