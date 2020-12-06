KSP partners with A Ray of Hope for Pikeville Toy Drive

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Christmas right around the corner, Kentucky State Police Post 9 is hoping to help children have a Merry Christmas.

Trooper Michael Coleman joined A Ray of Hope at Pikeville Walmart Friday and Saturday, accepting donations for a Christmas Toy Drive.

“We work with the schools to figure out which kids could best benefit from the program. We’re going to take gifts to kids that may not get a whole lot of gifts or may not get any gifts this Christmas and we’re gonna make sure that they’ve got presents under the tree this year,” said Coleman.

Coleman said the community response was incredible, with many people giving toys and others donating money.

“We had a huge turnout,” said Coleman. “Even last night, it was raining, and people came out and either donated money or donated gifts.”

According to Coleman, KSP troopers in the area just wanted to do something to help families during such a difficult time.

“We live and we work in this community and we understand and we see the people in the community are suffering. And we know that with the pandemic that some people have lost their jobs or been laid off,” said Coleman. “You can’t always make ends meet and buy gifts during the holiday season.”

He said giving back to the kids in the area is an important part of serving the community.

“Anybody can remember when they’re a child you know, coming out and seeing the tree and seeing gifts under the tree Christmas morning. And we would hate to think that any child wouldn’t get that,” he said.

The money donated during the drive was used to purchase more gifts to serve as many area families as possible.

