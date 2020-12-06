Advertisement

Lexington man continues holiday tradition that shines a light on the community

Since 2006, Matthew Smith has put on a light show to help people in need.
Since 2006, Matthew Smith has put on a light show to help people in need.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is continuing his dazzling holiday tradition, even through a pandemic year.

Matthew Smith decorates his house at 2956 Mt. McKinley Way from top to bottom every Christmas.

He said he’s always been fascinated by blinking Christmas lights.

“We always used to go out Christmas light-looking as a family, and dad always put up lights,” Smith said.

Every year, his front yard becomes a maze of chords. Smith said it’s a labor of love.

Smith has it down to a science. There’s no shortage of fun at the Mount McKinley Lights.

Smith lost count of how many lights he owns, but each year, he collects 600 to 800 pounds of food for God’s Pantry Food Bank of Lexington. He leaves a blue bin at the corner of his year for the public to drop off non perishable food items.

“With COVID, so many families need help and assistance, I can’t believe what it’s going to do and the impact it’s going to make on Fayette County community,” Smith said.

Generations of families in cars line his street.

“Some of the kids were toddlers when I first started, now they’ve grown up,” Smith said.

Smith has a new addition to his display: a larger-than-life inflatable he fondly remembers from his childhood.

“I’ve [brought] in the Heat Miser….he’s from ‘The Year Without a Santa Clause,’” he said.

Smith hopes children know Santa will come this year, wearing a mask, and will be socially distanced, as long as they stay asleep in their beds.

Smiths’ light show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Danville Christian Academy
McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

Latest News

Chris Rodriguez scored a pair of touchdowns vs. South Carolina.
Kentucky pounds South Carolina 41-18 in regular season finale
Franklin Co. advances to the 4A semifinals.
Franklin Co. routs Allen County-Scottsville 48-14
The community started a memorial at the district's old building.
Community activist remembers friend, late Fayette County superintendent
A holiday tradition continued in Estill County Saturday after making some changes. The 40th...
WATCH | Estill County continues 40th Annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party