Lexington man continues holiday tradition that shines a light on the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is continuing his dazzling holiday tradition, even through a pandemic year.

Matthew Smith decorates his house at 2956 Mt. McKinley Way from top to bottom every Christmas.

He said he’s always been fascinated by blinking Christmas lights.

“We always used to go out Christmas light-looking as a family, and dad always put up lights,” Smith said.

Every year, his front yard becomes a maze of chords. Smith said it’s a labor of love.

Smith has it down to a science. There’s no shortage of fun at the Mount McKinley Lights.

Smith lost count of how many lights he owns, but each year, he collects 600 to 800 pounds of food for God’s Pantry Food Bank of Lexington. He leaves a blue bin at the corner of his year for the public to drop off non perishable food items.

“With COVID, so many families need help and assistance, I can’t believe what it’s going to do and the impact it’s going to make on Fayette County community,” Smith said.

Generations of families in cars line his street.

“Some of the kids were toddlers when I first started, now they’ve grown up,” Smith said.

Smith has a new addition to his display: a larger-than-life inflatable he fondly remembers from his childhood.

“I’ve [brought] in the Heat Miser….he’s from ‘The Year Without a Santa Clause,’” he said.

Smith hopes children know Santa will come this year, wearing a mask, and will be socially distanced, as long as they stay asleep in their beds.

Smiths’ light show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night.

