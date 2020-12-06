Advertisement

‘Lights Around London’ tour looks to spread holiday cheer while giving back

City officials say the 26-day event will spread holiday cheer while giving back to the community.
By Cory Sanning
Dec. 5, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The first-ever “Lights Around London” tour kicked off on Saturday. The event spans from Dec. 5-31 and features several area businesses and homes.

City of London Councilman Daniel Carmack said that this is an exciting moment for the city.

“It’s just a way that some folks came up with the idea to really promote some joy around this holiday season,” Carmack said.

The tour was originally thought of by David Zawko, who then partnered with the City of London Tourism and London Laurel County Tourism to bring the idea to fruition.

Carmack said he has one favorite stop on the tour, and that is because of the person who decorated it.

“I’m going to say kudos to my wife for helping make that happen,” Carmack said. “And that’s probably going to be my favorite location.”

All of this excitement is also going to benefit kids in the community.

“There will be signs in the yard to tell you which home will correlate with each number,” Carmack said. “And the really neat thing about this event is it’s actually a way to help raise funds for Shop with a Cop.”

Carmack said this was ultimately a team effort by multiple organizations that aided each other in making this happen.

“That’s really what it is. It’s not just one individual here or there,” Carmack said. “It’s really you know, different organizations like tourism and people like David Zawko and London Downtown coming together and doing these things together.”

