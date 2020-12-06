Advertisement

NFAC leader ‘Grandmaster Jay’ facing state charges for allegedly pointing gun at officers

Ahead of Derby weekend protests, NFAC leader walks back claim to 'burn this' city down. (Source: WAVE3 News)(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The head of a self-described Black militia group is facing state charges in Kentucky, accused of pointing a gun at Louisville Metro Police officers.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, who goes by Grandmaster Jay, is the head of the Not F****** Around Coalition, or NFAC. Court documents show Johnson is facing five counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing an AR-15-style rifle at LMPD officers on Sept. 4, the day the NFAC was protesting in downtown Louisville.

The documents allege Johnson pointed the gun at officers positioned at the top of the Grand Jury Building on West Liberty Street. It is also stated in the documents that Johnson was caught on surveillance video.

“The defendant’s actions manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life and his conduct created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the officers,” the document reads.

The complaining witness is listed as an LMPD officer.

Johnson is set to be arraigned on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. in Jefferson County.

He is also facing federal charges for his alleged actions on Sept. 4.

