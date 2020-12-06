Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Teen killed in Madison County crash
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Gov. Beshear: 3,892 new COVID-19 cases reported, 23 deaths Saturday
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns vs. South Carolina.
Kentucky to meet Sunday about possibility of accepting bowl bid
A Lexington man is continuing his dazzling holiday tradition, even through a pandemic year.
WATCH | Lexington man continues holiday tradition that shines a light on the community
“I feel like this year can’t get any worse. We really lost a giant in education. We really,...
WATCH | Community activist remembers friend, late Fayette County superintendent
In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill