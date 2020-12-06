Remains of missing man found in Wolfe County
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other agencies continued searching for Jonathan Brock Centers who was last seen on November 15.
Officials said Centers’ remains were found at the bottom of a ravine below a cliff line.
In a Facebook post, officials said, “While we had hoped for more positive results, we were glad to be able to bring him home and provide closure for his family. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”
