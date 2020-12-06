Reports: South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as new head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - According to multiple reports, South Carolina has hired Shane Beamer as its next head football coach.

The 43-year-old is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and he most recently served as an assistant under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.

Beamer is a former South Carolina assistant and he is beloved by former players. South Carolina fired Will Muschamp in November and finished up the 2020 season at 2-8 following Saturday’s 41-18 loss at Kentucky.

