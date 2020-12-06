Advertisement

Tennessee bar exam scores could be delayed following issues in Kentucky

The possible delay comes after Kentucky announced some people who took the bar exam were told they passed when they did not.
Photo source: WTOK-TV
Photo source: WTOK-TV(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners announced there may be a delay in releasing scores for individuals who took the bar exam.

Exam results are scheduled to be released Monday, Dec. 7.

The possible delay comes after Kentucky announced some people who took the bar exam were told they passed when they did not.

Tennessee officials said the state uses the same exam software as Kentucky. As a result, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is taking additional steps to verify all scores, to ensure all scores released are correct.

“To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. The issue that arose is with a separate system that sent results to test takers,” the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners said in a statement. “Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.”

The Board will announce on Monday when results can be expected to be released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Teen killed in Madison County crash
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Gov. Beshear: 3,892 new COVID-19 cases reported, 23 deaths Saturday
UK student Madilyn Grisham was shot and killed at a reported party on Payne Street.
Family begging for answers after UK student killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

“I feel like this year can’t get any worse. We really lost a giant in education. We really,...
WATCH | Community activist remembers friend, late Fayette County superintendent
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from...
Reports: South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as new head coach
Chris Rodriguez scored a pair of touchdowns vs. South Carolina.
Kentucky pounds South Carolina 41-18 in regular season finale
City officials say the program will run from Dec. 5-31 and proceeds from it will go towards...
‘Lights Around London’ tour looks to spread holiday cheer while giving back
Since 2006, Matthew Smith has put on a light show to help people in need.
Lexington man continues holiday tradition that shines a light on the community