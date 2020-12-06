Tennessee bar exam scores could be delayed following issues in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners announced there may be a delay in releasing scores for individuals who took the bar exam.

Exam results are scheduled to be released Monday, Dec. 7.

The possible delay comes after Kentucky announced some people who took the bar exam were told they passed when they did not.

Tennessee officials said the state uses the same exam software as Kentucky. As a result, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is taking additional steps to verify all scores, to ensure all scores released are correct.

“To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. The issue that arose is with a separate system that sent results to test takers,” the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners said in a statement. “Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.”

The Board will announce on Monday when results can be expected to be released.

