Volunteer organization “Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass” to launch virtual program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is a volunteer organization based here in the Commonwealth.

It aims to make lasting impacts on the lives of our youth through mentorship, but during the pandemic, it’s been harder to form these needed relationships. Now the organization is launching a new program with the hope of helping even more kids.

During the ongoing pandemic creating new relationships could be a challenge, but what if these relationships are vital to children in our community?

“We believe all of the kids in the world have potential and so our focus is really finding ways to defend that potential and help young people achieve their goals,” says Andrea Ooten president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

Ooten says many kids need some sort of mentorship in their lives to reach their true potential.

“Academic paths, career paths, building your social network, developing self-knowledge about your own goals,” Ooten says.

Her organization is launching a new virtual mentorship program for children 13 and older. It will match volunteers, or “Bigs”, to youth in the community, or “Littles.”

Ooten says the new online format will be helpful for people with time constraints as they can fit their volunteer time on the portal during any hour of the day. Her goal is to bring 50 kids a match with a big.

While volunteers aim to impact the lives of children, Ooten says it’s often the adults gaining the most wisdom.

“I signed up to help a child. They helped me learn who I am, and we’ve become family,” Ooten says.

An info session for the virtual mentorship will be on December 10th.

Interested in learning more or know someone who would be?

Sign up for a Zoom info session and/or watch a video by following this link: http://www.bbbs-bluegrass.org/virtual-mentoring/

Ready to sign up? Fill out this form: https://bbbsa.force.com/bbbsforms/s/?type=big

