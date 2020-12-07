Advertisement

Beamer Ball 2: Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina

Beamer's last season at South Carolina in 2010 was the team's only SEC East Division title.
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer plans to finish the job of becoming Southeastern Conference champions that he helped begin during his four years as a Gamecocks assistant under Steve Spurrier.

Beamer’s last season at South Carolina in 2010 was the team’s only SEC East Division title.

The Gamecocks fell to eventual national champion Auburn 56-17, but Beamer believes South Carolina has all the resources to win in the SEC.

Beamer is the 43-year-old son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and is stepping into his first head coaching job.

