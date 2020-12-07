Beamer Ball 2: Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina
Dec. 7, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer plans to finish the job of becoming Southeastern Conference champions that he helped begin during his four years as a Gamecocks assistant under Steve Spurrier.
Beamer’s last season at South Carolina in 2010 was the team’s only SEC East Division title.
The Gamecocks fell to eventual national champion Auburn 56-17, but Beamer believes South Carolina has all the resources to win in the SEC.
Beamer is the 43-year-old son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and is stepping into his first head coaching job.
