Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Flakes Flying Around

(KVLY)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a brand new week and we have pockets of light snow and flurries across parts of the Commonwealth. The main concentration is across the southeast where some minor accumulations will show up for some. Once this scoots through, temps rebound before another wintry change this coming weekend.

In the overall scheme of things, is this touch of winter a big event? Absolutely not, but it may whiten the ground across areas of the east and, especially, southeast.

A few flakes fly through early Tuesday as temps continue to run colder than normal. This has been a much below normal first 7 days of December, but the numbers do climb as the week wears on.

The pattern from Wednesday through Friday is a pleasant one with much milder numbers. This is ahead of a potent storm system cranking across the Mississippi Valley and rolling our way by the weekend. That drags a cold front through here with rain and wind ahead of it, and much colder air crashing in behind it. We will need to watch and see if this front can produce another wave of low pressure along it once it’s on top of us or just to our east.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of duties at Kentucky
Kentucky tops 200,000 Covid-19 cases
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly

Latest News

COVID-19 has killed more than 2,000 in the commonwealth.
WKYT Investigates: How doctors determine a COVID-19 death
Some manufacturers, not just in America, but across the world, had to shut down due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 impacting appliance parts supply chain as demand for repairs surges
Greg Snow has been in the hospital since late-November, but he believes he’s turned a big...
Ky. man urges people to take virus seriously after ‘long, lonely and scary ride’ with COVID-19
A woman was killed in a crash in Corbin.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Corbin