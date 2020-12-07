Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Flakes Flying Around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a brand new week and we have pockets of light snow and flurries across parts of the Commonwealth. The main concentration is across the southeast where some minor accumulations will show up for some. Once this scoots through, temps rebound before another wintry change this coming weekend.

In the overall scheme of things, is this touch of winter a big event? Absolutely not, but it may whiten the ground across areas of the east and, especially, southeast.

A few flakes fly through early Tuesday as temps continue to run colder than normal. This has been a much below normal first 7 days of December, but the numbers do climb as the week wears on.

The pattern from Wednesday through Friday is a pleasant one with much milder numbers. This is ahead of a potent storm system cranking across the Mississippi Valley and rolling our way by the weekend. That drags a cold front through here with rain and wind ahead of it, and much colder air crashing in behind it. We will need to watch and see if this front can produce another wave of low pressure along it once it’s on top of us or just to our east.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.