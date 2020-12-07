Advertisement

Family looking for answers after Madison County teen killed in crash

By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Madison County.

It happened at the intersection of Red House Road and Highway 627, right by the entrance of Fort Boonesborough State Park.

The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford. According to the coroner, Jordan was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan’s family says there are still questions that need to be answered. They say a witness at the scene saw a blue tractor-trailer. They believe that vehicle was part of a hit-and-run.

Now, Jordan’s family is asking anyone who saw anything to come forward.

“I’ve got to know, for my own peace of mind, why you left my baby laying in the cold,” said Varnon Ledford, Jordan’s father.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. You can also make donations on the Anderson Laws and Jones funeral home’s website.

