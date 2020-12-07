FCPS offering resources to help students, staff process death of Superintendent Manny Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk died unexpectedly Friday.

Last Monday, he announced he was going on medical leave to focus on his health.

The district says it is ready to help faculty, staff, and students with processing Caulk’s death. Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm released this statement about Caulk’s passing:

As the FCPS Community continues to mourn the loss of Manny Caulk, our servant superintendent, our focus continues to be student-centered. While many students may not have had a personal relationship with the superintendent, we know that his sudden passing may trigger anxiety or grief for them. This response may be particularly heightened due to the COVID-19 related uncertainty with which we are all faced at this time.

For your reference, we have compiled information that we hope you will find helpful in supporting children and youth through the grieving process. There is also a collection of emotional support and self-care resources for FCPS students, parents, and school staff at this site.

Additionally, your student’s school support team of counselors, FRYSC coordinators, mental health specialists, psychologists, and social workers will continue to be available to provide your student with any support they may need as we close out this semester. You may submit a request for help from your school’s team at www.fcps.net/gethelp.

The staff of Fayette County Public Schools will continue to serve our students and families as we grieve the loss of our leader. It is our hope that this great loss will serve as a catalyst for unity and renewed focus on our mission.

Caulk’s family has asked school leaders not to give interviews regarding his death at this time. They say Manny wanted people to focus on the district and not on him.

The school board is still meeting virtually Monday afternoon but will have a shortened meeting. On the agenda is a plan to start school on January 7, as opposed to January 4.

School leaders say the delayed start will give them more time to decide if kids should return in person or online.

School leaders say the January 4 to 6 instructional days will be added at the end of the calendar making the last day of school May 18.

