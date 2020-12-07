Advertisement

Georgia Tech embarrasses No. 20 Kentucky in Atlanta 79-62

The Wildcats turned the ball over 21 times in Sunday’s loss.
Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.
Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WKYT) - Kentucky turned the ball over 21 times and Georgia Tech embarrassed the Wildcats 79-62 Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Wildcats are 1-3 for the first time 2000. This was also John Calipari’s first loss to a former assistant. He was 17-0 before Sunday’s loss to Josh Pastner and the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech shot 51.7% from the floor and got 21 points from Moses Wright.

Kentucky hit eight triples, but did not take care of the ball. Terrence Clarke scored 22 points for the Wildcats and B.J. Boston added 11 points.

The Wildcats host Notre Dame December 12 at noon on WKYT.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Teen killed in Madison County crash
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Gov. Beshear: 3,892 new COVID-19 cases reported, 23 deaths Saturday
Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of duties at Kentucky

Latest News

Kentucky beats Indiana to improve to 4-0.
Howard, No. 11 Kentucky women edge No. 13 Indiana 72-68
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from...
Reports: South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as new head coach
Elzy takes over at UK
Kyra Elzy will not coach vs. Indiana due to non-COVID health reasons
Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of duties at Kentucky