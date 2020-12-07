Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold start to the week and a very mild finish

Temperatures will warm up as the week comes together.
Temperatures will warm up as the week comes together.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be tough out there for you today, but it will get better in a hurry!

Our temperatures will struggle and likely run just above the freezing mark. When we add in a little wind, you will find those wind chill readings below 32 degrees. This isn’t anything that impressive, but it is still pretty tough.

I expect to see temperatures come way up through the middle of the week and beyond. Many of us could see those numbers try to make a big run toward 60! It will be at the end of the week before we get to that point. Our first FULL week of December really will be on the milder side.

Another big system will approach by the weekend. It will bring us back to reality with the cold air blasting across Kentucky.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of duties at Kentucky
Kentucky tops 200,000 Covid-19 cases
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk during an episode of 'Talks with Caulk' on Oct. 7, 2020
Fayette County superintendent dies unexpectedly
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Cold weather makes for some frost art on a window in Kenai - Joe Mato 1-11-18
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flurries coming in overnight and Monday
An upper-level low will dive down Sunday night and into Monday brining more chilly weather and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter chill holds on a little longer
WATCH | Ally Blake's FastCast
WATCH | Ally Blake's FastCast