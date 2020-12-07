Advertisement

NCAA stands firm on findings against Louisville in response

The NCAA has submitted its reply and case statement to a hearing panel of the Committee on Infractions
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a...
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Dec. 7, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The NCAA is standing by its charges of rules violations by Louisville, including holding the school being responsible for the conduct of sportswear supplier Adidas. In its written reply sent to Louisville, obtained Monday by The Associated Press through an Open Records Request, college sports’ governing body acknowledged the school’s challenges against the men’s basketball team but stood firm on its findings. It also reaffirmed allegations that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and noted that Louisville was already on probation among sanctions for a sex scandal. The NCAA has submitted its reply and case statement to a hearing panel of the Committee on Infractions, Louisville and involved individuals.

