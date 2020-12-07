Advertisement

Police say teen drove into statue, Christmas display in Kentucky town; charged with DUI

By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teen was arrested in Hodgenville Saturday morning after reportedly driving into a statue on the Main Street square.

According to a post by the Hodgenville Police Department, a 2013 White Ford Fusion driven by 18-year-old Kaylee Lovvorn, from Louisville, was traveling east on East Main Street.

While attempting to drive through the roundabout, the driver instead went straight through it into the square, driving and hitting the statue known as “Little Abe.”

Police said the driver then continued through the square hitting a Christmas display. The incident was caught on camera and shared on the police department’s Facebook page.

Severe damages were assessed from the Christmas display, which was an antique truck decorated with a large Christmas tree in the bed belonging to the City of Hodgenville.

Damages to the statue are unknown at the moment, and the statue will need to be righted to further assess the extent.

Officers contacted Lovvorn after a preliminary investigation of the incident, identifying her as the driver. Officers said that Lovvorn appeared intoxicated, and after a field sobriety test showed impairment, Lovvorn was arrested.

Lovvorn was submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed a result of .190, more than twice the legal limit for drivers 21 or older.

Police said due to COVID protocols, Lovvorn was cited for first-degree DUI and failure to produce an insurance card, and then released to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing by Hodgenville police at this time.

