Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

The proposed bill will be assigned to a committee during the next session.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would prohibit a law enforcement agency or government entity from forcing individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Representative Bud Hulsey introduced House Bill 13 on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the proposed bill authorities, “shall not force, require, or coerce a person to receive an immunization or vaccination for COVID-19 against the person’s will.”

