Ways to manage mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that one in five people suffer from mental illness.

Dr. Jonathan Martin, who specializes in behavioral health at Baptist Health Corbin, says the hospital is seeing an increase in new mental health patients. He says those patients may have dealt with underlying symptoms.

”Now, that COVID has brought that to the forefront and made things a little more difficult to cope with, we are definitely seeing people start to take care of their mental health a little bit more,” said Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin also said existing mental health patients need reassurance because of isolation and increased anxiety.

“It’s difficult for people to stay connected, it’s difficult for them to have that community support that they previously had,” added Dr. Martin.

You can use video chatting, phone calls, or write a letter to help stay connected to loved ones to help decrease the feeling of isolation.

”Reaching out to people that you normally wouldn’t,” said Dr. Martin. “Just make an effort to be more social in these avenues that maybe you haven’t explored before,” he added.

Dr. Martin said is crucial for people to continue to have their medications filled and take as prescribed.

“Maybe the medication wasn’t as effective with the added stress,” added Dr. Martin. “Changing the medication without a physician or stopping the medication could definitely make things worse,” he said.

You can call Baptist Health Corbin’s 24-hour mental health hotline at 1-800-395-4435.

