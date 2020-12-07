WKYT Investigates: Death by COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nine months into the pandemic, and COVID-19 has killed more than 2,000 Kentuckians. There is frustration that comes with those deaths, and for some, confusion about how a relatively new virus can kill so many, so differently.

“The majority of the people across the country who are dying of COVID are people who are elderly and have co-morbid conditions,” notes Dr. Ashley Montgomery. Dr. Montgomery works in the COVID ICU for UK HealthCare. When one of her patients passes, the fellow resident, physician in training, PA, or nurse practitioner begins the notification of death. The attending physician then validates it, and the Kentucky Department of Health then receives it.

“When we look at cause of death, it is the immediate things that brought you into the hospital,” says Dr. Montgomery.

With so many dying from such a relatively new virus, there is some confusion on what’s considered a COVID-19 death. Especially, Dr. Montgomery says, when you take into account co-morbid conditions.

“It could be that they have a cancer diagnosis. It could be that they have lung disease like COPD or emphysema from smoking. It could be that they have diabetes. It could be that they have what we call peripheral vascular disease, just poor vasculature refusing the rest of their body. It could be that they have high blood pressure. It could be that they have kidney failure or liver failure, or chirrosis, those sorts of things,” she says.

Those can play roles, big roles, in a patient’s death, but the state will still list COVID-19 as a cause if a physician determines a progression from a positive COVID-19 test to death.

“In order for something not to be related to the death, the patient needs to recover fully,” says Dr. Montgomery. “If you had COVID in March and you went home and you went back to work and were doing completely fine and in August you have a stroke, well then we wouldn’t equate the COVID to that. But if you had the stroke while you were in the hospital critically ill with COVID we would say, ‘well that did lead to that death, and it is part of the death.’”

Patients with co-morbidities - one or more illness when diagnosed with COVID - are less likely to survive. That is where some of the confusion lies. One woman from Clark County talked to WKYT about the frustrations she felt when her mother’s death was listed as COVID, nothing more, even though the 91-year-old had been battling several illnesses before coronavirus.

“Even a super healthy 85-year-old is not going to do well on a ventilator, but an unhealthy 60-year-old may not do well on a ventilator, and the things that we can do to help our own families and our own communities are eat healthy. Maintain a healthy weight. Stay active. If you have a chronic condition, maintaining those sort of goals that we’ve set as a medical community because we know that if you can keep your diabetes at the right level, if you can keep your blood pressure at the right level, then you have less chronic damage to your organs and thus when you have an acute injury whether it be a car wreck or a stroke or an infection you’re gonna have a better chance of responding, healing, and going home to be with your loved one,” Dr. Montgomery says.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has a Mortality Review Committee that looks at deaths. They can determine what role COVID-19 played in a COVID patient’s death. For the majority of cases, cabinet leaders say the physician or the coroner determine the cause.

The Executive Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services gave WKYT this statement, clarifying the role of the Mortality Review Committee -

“The Mortality Review Committee consists of staff from Vital Statistics and health professionals from the Department for Public Health. It reviews records collected by the regional epidemiologists and state staff, ensuring there are adequate and appropriate records available upon which to base a decision and to reach a consensus on a determination of cause of death and the role COVID-19 did or did not play in that death. Most deaths do not have to come before the Mortality Review Committee. The treating physician, or, in the case of a death at home, means that sometimes, the coroner makes the cause of death determination and notes this on the Death Certificate filed with Vital Statistics. However, there are times when an individual with a documented positive COVID-19 infection dies and no comment regarding COVID-19 is noted on the death certificate. These are the cases that may be reviewed by the Mortality Review Committee. In addition to the death certificate, the committee reviews notes from the regional epidemiologist or the Local Health Department and, if the individual died in a facility (hospital, long-term care facility or other congregate setting with medical care), the notes from the period preceding death are reviewed. If those sources of information document COVID-19-related symptoms or findings and the Committee can determine a continuous progression from the positive COVID-19 test to death, the committee will make a determination that it was a COVID-19 death. If the committee cannot find this association, the committee will make a determination that it was not a COVID-19 related death. Due to the committee’s efforts to confirm significant supporting evidence before declaring a death to be COVID-19-related, there is a risk that the committee will miss an occasional death that should have been labeled as COVID-19-related. The committee shares an opinion that a minimal underreporting is more supportable than any over-reporting.

The fact that individuals completing Death Certificates leave off critical information or opt for general terms – cardiopulmonary arrest being the favorite – to report cause of death has been a problem for as long as Death Certificates have been filed. The national data on cause of death involves systematic reviews of medical records of representative samplings of deaths to determine accurate rankings of cause of death, not relying solely on Death Certificates for the reasons noted.”

