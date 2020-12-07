Wreath-laying ceremony held to honor 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19
Dec. 7, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A wreath-laying ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the state Capitol Building in Frankfort.
The ceremony marked a tough milestone in the commonwealth, more than 2,000 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
The governor spoke at the ceremony this afternoon. He says though we may be in the final months of the battle, it’s important to remember those we’ve lost:
