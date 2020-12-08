Car drives through Lexington animal shelter’s memorial garden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for the person who drove a car through the memorial garden at Paws 4 the Cause Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say a car caused all this damage before the driver ran.

Officials Paws 4 the Cause say they’re looking at anywhere from $15-20,000 of damage after a driver crashed through their memorial garden and fencing last night. That driver fled the scene on foot. I’ll have details coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/S4q56EIjyl — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 8, 2020

“The car was abandoned but they came down Newtown Pike across the train tracks and somehow ended up in our fencing and jumped the sidewalk,” said Anita Spreitzer, acting president Paws 4 the Cause.

Spreitzer says there’s no good explanation for what happened.

“This is all lit up night. Also, it wasn’t raining, there was no bad conditions, ice, nothing, it was just cold out,” Spreitzer said.

Spreitzer says the shelter is looking at roughly $15,000 to $20,000 worth of damage to their newly finished memorial garden and the fencing around their property.

“We don’t know what the insurance is going to do at this point,” Spreitzer said. “That’s the problem. And we don’t know what the outcome is going to be of the police report. But, in the meantime, we have to get a fencing company out here because it leaves our building vulnerable.”

Officials from Paws 4 the Cause say this goes beyond just the state of the animal shelter and call this stretch of road a serious problem that needs to be taken care of.

“In the last six months, there’s been four accidents on this corner because of those railroad tracks,” Spreitzer said. “There’s something going on. Something has to be done. We can’t keep going through all this. We need protection and if somebody was on that sidewalk last night they would have been killed.”

Spreitzer says she is working on setting up meetings with the city and county governments to discuss what can be done to the tracks so that number of accidents won’t continue to rise.

