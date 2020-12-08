Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Changes For A Few Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another below normal day, but milder air is ready to surge in here for the rest of the week. If you’re a fan of the cold and winter chances, hang tough, things go back the other day this weekend. That’s when a storm system drags a strong cold front through the region, unleashing another colder, and potentially, wintry pattern.

Gusty winds push in later tonight and Wednesday as temps start to climb. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and deep into the 50s to near 60 for Thursday and Friday. That’s when a southwest flow kicks in ahead of our strong storm system and cold front moving in on Saturday.

This storm looks to bring gusty winds and heavy rain ahead of it. Does this front slow down and allow for a wave of low pressure to develop along it and bring an increased threat of winter weather late in the weekend? That could bring rain and snow later Sunday into Monday.

Next week’s pattern looks rather cold with additional winter weather makers possible.

