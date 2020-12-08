Advertisement

Crank & Boom flavor honoring Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris now shipping nationwide

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington ice cream shop says their new flavor honoring Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is going national.

Crank & Boom launched the new flavor, Kamala Pecan, in November to honor Harris’ historic election as the first woman and person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States.

Crank & Boom launched the new flavor, Kamala Pecan, in November to honor Harris’ historic election as the first woman and person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States.(Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream)

“We are honoring Kamala Harris with this special flavor as a celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color, who are earning their seats at the tables that so many have fought for, for so long,” said Crank & Boom owner, Toa Green. “As an Asian American, one half of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story, my children’s stories and those of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express.”

Green says the launch of the flavor did receive some negative feedback from people who felt the company was making a political statement.

“Like many people, I have dealt with this kind of negativity my whole life, but it doesn’t stop me from speaking out and celebrating what is a momentous occasion for so many women of color,” Green said. “It is impossible to make everyone happy, but not expressing the joy my heart feels right now would be a disservice to who I am as well as what Crank & Boom stands for -- justice, equity, and a more loving world.”

The flavor can be ordered as a 6-Pack or can be a flavor chosen in the Build Your Own Collection.

