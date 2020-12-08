Advertisement

EKU erases 16-point halftime deficit to beat Morehead State 71-68

Former Scott County star Michael Moreno scored a career-high 29 points.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County star Michael Moreno scored a career-high 29 points, including the game-winner via a goaltending call and Eastern Kentucky erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Morehead State 71-68 Monday night in Richmond.

The Colonels (4-1) opened the game on a 9-0 run, but the Eagles (1-4) used an 18-0 run later in the half to take a 44-28 lead at the break. Morehead State shot 75% from the floor in the first half, by far its best performance of the season.

EKU outscored Morehead State 43-24 in the second half to improve to 1-0 in the OVC.

OVC Player of the Week Tre King was the only other EKU player in double figures with 13 points.

Five Eagles finished in double figures, led by KJ Hunt and Johni Broome with 13 points each.

